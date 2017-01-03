To counter Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel to offer free data for 12 months

As telecom customers are ripping the benefits of the ongoing corporate battle among the companies against Reliance Jio, users have one more reason to rejoice.

In order to counter Jio's Happy New Year offer, Bharti Airtel will soon launch a new plan that will offer customers free data for 12 months. Airtel users who will switch to its 4G network, will get the free of cost data for the time span of one year.

According to reports, the offer will be rolled out on January 4 and it will last till February 28.

For its new 4G customers, Airtel will give free 3GB/month data for one year.

In the past also to take on its rival, Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel launched a plan which included unlimited voice calls. In December, 2016, it again unveiled a new broadband plan for fixed-line users along with free calls in Mumbai.

After Reliance Jio launched its welcome offer, later turned into Happy New Year offer, the battle between the telecom service providers is getting uglier. Reliance Jio announced free voice calls and free national roaming along with rock-bottom data prices on the new Reliance Jio network.





E-commerce firm Snapdeal has also tied up with Reliance Jio to provide home delivery of SIM cards as part of the telecom's Happy New Year Offer.

To avail this offer, the customer needs to register their contact details and address of delivery on Snapdeal's website.

Snapdeal will then choose their 'premium customers' to whom they will extend this offer.



