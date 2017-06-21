Cab aggregator Uber's Chief Executive Officer, Travis Kalanick , resigned on Tuesday, reported the New York Times. The decision came after the mounting pressure on the firm in the light of various scandals and controversies lately.

Travis Kalanick founded the ride hailing service, Uber in 2009. But lately, Uber was in headlines for all the wrong reasons which led to a shareholder revolt that resulted in Kalanick's resignation.

According to The New York Times, a group of major Uber investors demanded Kalanick's resignation earlier Tuesday. Kalanick will reportedly stay on Uber's board.

"I love Uber more than anything in the world and at this difficult moment in my personal life I have accepted the investors request to step aside so that Uber can go back to building rather than be distracted with another fight," Kalnick said in a statement.

Emil Michael, senior vice president and a close Kalanick ally, had left the company too, according to Reuters.

Earlier this month, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick took a leave of absence for an unspecified period and let his leadership team run the troubled ride-hailing company in his absence.

Kalanick told employees about his decision in a memo. He said he needed time off to grieve for his mother, who died in a May boating accident. He also added that he was responsible for the company's current situation and needed to become a better leader.

The announcement came after former US Attorney Eric Holder released a list of recommendations to improve Uber's toxic culture.



