UB Pravin Rao named interim Infosys CEO: A man who was hired and nurtured by Narayana Murthy

Infosys today appointed UB Pravin Rao as interim chief executive officer and managing director of the company. Pravin Rao is currently the chief operating officer of Infosys. He has overall strategic and operational responsibility for the entire portfolio of the company's offerings. Pravin is also Chairperson of Infosys BPO.

