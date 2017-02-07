UP Police likely to question Sunny Leone over Rs 3,700 crore online scam

Several central government agencies and financial institutions, including the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), received complaints against Anubhav Mittal, the alleged mastermind of Rs 3,700-crore online ponzi scam, in 2016 itself but failed to act against it.

Documents in possession with Mail Today show the RBI, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Delhi's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and eventhe district administration of Gautam Budh Nagar, were approached by the complainants but they failed to act on time, allowing the "dubious" business to grow.

Even the officials of Uttar Pradesh Police STF, which arrested Mittal last week, admitted that they took legal and financial advices before deciding to approach the company which has about 6.5 lakh investors.

Interestingly, now the officials have sought legal opinion before they can call several celebrities and beneficiaries to join investigation. The list includes Bollywood actresses Sunny Leone and Ameesha Patel, who attended the launch of Mittal's new business venture, IntMaart at Crown Plaza Hotel in Greater Noida on November 29, 2016.

"These celebrities attended the inaugural programme of Mittal's new venture and their names were used to promote a fake scheme to dupe investors so they are party to crime under Money Circulation Schemes Act. If needed, a notice will be sent to them for questioning," said a senior STF officer investigating the case. The officer said the inaugural programme was clubbed with Mittal's birthday celebration but the invite did not mention about any personal event.

"The company spent over a crore of rupees for the launchcum-birthday celebration as they paid Rs25 lakh to the hotel and a hefty amount was paid to the celebrities apart from their travel and lodging to attend the launch," said the officer, who did not wish to be named.

Leone, according to a media report, has declined comment when asked if her visit to Mittal's birthday bash was a personal one or a professional. Police said the celebrities should be cautious about the product they endorse and events attended by them as they are followed and admired by millions, and at times, they can be misused to cheat people as done in this case. All the payments were made from the company's account which had the money of the investors.

Police claimed that the company got a majority of money from June 2015, which exponentially grew during the last quarters. Anubhav Mittal is accused of running multi-level marketing and ponzi schemes under the banners of Ms Ablaze Info Solutions Private Ltd, Ms Social Trade India Pvt Ltd, Ms 3W Digital Pvt Ltd and Ms Intmaart India Pvt Ltd.

The RBI had initiated some groundwork against the company in October 2016, but could not find anyone at registered address of two offices owned by Mittal in Delhi. A senior official confirmed that an online complaint was made to them on October 3 which was closed on November 8, 2016.

"Visit to Ablaze Info at Chandni Chowk revealed that the company was not present at the registered address. Registrars of Companies (ROC) Delhi have been informed on October 28, 2016. "Visit to Rbiz.com private limited gathered that no board containing the name of the company was found at the registered address of the company at Vasudhara Enclave in Delhi. The flat was found locked," an RBI official wrote as a remark to the complaint filed with them.

"It was around the same time when the company realised that the agencies have started coming after them and they shifted their base to Noida Sector 63," said the STF officer.

Police also found that a team of service tax department from Delhi visited their office and fined them but it is yet to find that how did the agency fail to check the services offered by the company as there was no service being offered by them.

Police have also found several presentations where Mittal's companies had used names of several government institutions, like Delhi government, MCD, Uttar Pradesh transport department, apart from other leading private companies and educational institutions as its partners. On verification, they have denied to be linked with any of his company.