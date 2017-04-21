Soon buy Wi-Fi data packs from kirana shops for Rs 10

Soon you will be able to purchase low-cost Wi-Fi data packages from their local street vendors and kirana shops at denominations as low as Rs 10.

Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT) is behind the technology that developed the 'public data office' (PDO) tech solution priced under Rs 50,000 which delivers low-cost Wi-Fi solutions, reported The Economic Times.

C-DoT will launch this Wi-Fi solution on Friday.

With the PDO device, kirana shops can sell Wi-Fi data packs to the public at nominal rates and this can be provided over a licence-free ISM band.

The hardware and software elements of the device include a Wi-Fi access point, e-KYC, One Time Password (OTP) authentication, a voucher management mechanism and a billing system.

"Today, Digital India is not happening in every nook and corner of India. But the concept of PDO will enable even a thelawallah to sell low cost Wi-Fi-based broadband services anywhere. Even a nearby kirana shop can resell data services for as low as Rs 10 or even less," C-DoT's Executive Director Vipin Tyagi told ET.

C-DoT has joined hands with Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd (HFCL), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (Bhel) and ITI Ltd among others to manufacture the PDO devices.

The government-owned telecom research and development centre has also provided free-to-use frequency that is available in 2.4 GHz and 5.8 GHz bands that enable radio spectrum access with no interference challenges to small shop owners in semi-urban or rural areas.

This comes in the backdrop of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) asking C-DoT last month to modify internet service provider (ISP) permit rules, make space for new spectrum bands, and introduce cheaper Wi-Fi access devices boost internet penetration.

