Wipro buys 26% stake in management and IT consulting firm Drivestream

 June 14, 2017
The country's third-largest software services firm Wipro has invested $809,690 (about Rs. 5.12 crore) in management and IT consulting firm Drivestream.

The cash consideration will see Wipro acquiring 19,679 preferred stocks and 27,865 common stocks, Wipro said in a BSE filing.

Wipro now holds 26.1 per cent share in Drivestream (on a fully diluted basis), it added.  

Established in 2001, Drivestream is privately held and has a workforce of around 73 employees in the US.

Its revenue stood at $20.5 million in 2016.

