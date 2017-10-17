Wipro Q2 net profit declines marginally to Rs 2,143 crore

India's third largest IT services company Wipro on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit has declined marginally to Rs 2,143.2 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, as against a net profit of Rs 2,163.6 crore in the July-September 2016 quarter.

Accordoing to a statement by Wipro, the IT Services segment of the compnay posted profits to the tune of Rs 22.8 billion with a sequential increase of 4 per cent. The net income registered by the company in the past quarter stood at Rs 21.9 billion, which is a 5.5 per cent increase in comparison to Q1 and 6 per cent increase in comparison to corresponding period last year. The company raked in gross revenue of Rs 134.2 billion during September quarter.

"We surpassed the milestone of $2 billion in quarterly revenues for IT Services on the back of rigorous execution of our strategy." said Abidali Z. Neemuchwala, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board.

"Our unique Digital capabilities powered growth in top clients and position us well to drive our clients' digital transformation," Neemuchwala added.

Wipro's total income slipped 1.8 per cent to Rs 14,134.8 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 14,407.3 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Revenues from IT services segment, which accounts for a significant portion of the company's topline, stood at USD 2.013 billion, up 2.1 per cent sequentially.

"Productivity gains generated by our HOLMES automation suite and operational efficiencies overcame the incremental impact of wage hikes and expanded IT Services margin to 17.3%," said Jatin Dalal, Chief Financial Officer.

This was higher than the company's revenue guidance range of USD 1,962 million to USD 2,001 million.

For the October-December 2017 quarter, the company expects revenues from the IT services business to be in the range of USD 2,014 million to USD 2,054 million.

Wipro's revenues from IT products segment was Rs 300 crore (USD 46 million) in the reported quarter.

The company saw its headcount coming down to 1,63,759 during the second quarter from 1,66,790 in the previous sequential quarter. Attrition stood at 15.7 per cent on trailing 12 months basis.