After Patanjali, Baba Ramdev eyes Rs 40,000 crore private security business

After making Patanjali a successful Ayurveda and FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) brand, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev has set his eyes on the Rs 40,000 crore private security market.

According to a report in Times of India, Patanjali has roped in retired Army and police officers to train recruits who will work as private security guards with Ramdev's Parakram Suraksha Private Limited.

"The company's aim is to instill patriotic fervour among youngsters and create an ambiance conducive for physical and mental development of the trainees," it said.

Launching the with a slogan that says "parakram suraksha, aapki raksha", the report quoted Ramdev as saying, "Patanjali has sensitised people towards yoga, Ayurveda and Swadeshi products. Our aim is to now inspire a sense of security among individuals and resolve to work towards the protection of our country," he said.

According to a Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) report, the private security sector which is expected to cross revenues of Rs 80,000 crore by 2020.

Baba Ramdev's agency is expected to provide services to corporate offices, institutions, shopping malls etc. The first batch of 100 recruits have been undergoing training at the Patanjali centre in Haridwar.