Akshaya Tritiya: You can buy gold on discounts from these sellers

On the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya, buying gold marks a beginning of good-luck and success in one's life. This day, many throng to jewellery stores to invest whatever they can on gold and jewellery.

Online marketplaces like Filpkart and many Jewellery portals are drawing customers with attractive offers on gold, platinum and diamonds to splurge on this occasion.

Here are a list of stores that are offering great deals on gold and jewellery:

1. Orra Jewellers

Orra.co.in is offering zero per cent charge on gold coins and gold bars. The jewellery brand is additionally giving up to 50 per cent discount on making charges of gold jewellery and up to 25 per cent discount on diamond jewellery. These offers are valid only up to April 30.



2. PNG Jewellers

To mark the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, PNG jewellers are offering 50 per cent discount on diamond jewellery making charges and 10 per cent off on gold jewellery making charges and will only be valid today.

3. Malabar Gold and Diamonds

The jewellery company is offering an extra 5 per cent cashback on purchases made by SBI debit cards on outlets in Gurgaon and Delhi stores.

Further, the online portal offers a 30 per cent discount on making charges for gold jewellery and 15 per cent off on diamond value.

4. Flipkart

Online e-store Flipkart is also cashing in on Askhaya Tritiya by offering the 'Akshaya Tritiya 2017' sale, running for three days, from April 28 to 30.

You can purchase from a wide variety of brands ranging from Malabar Gold and Diamonds, Gitanjali to Kalyan Jewellers and TBZ.

Offers start from 20 per cent discounts all the way up to 70 per cent on rings, necklaces, bangles, earrings and coins.

With a purchase of above Rs 15,000 at Malabar Gold and Diamonds you can earn a 150mg gold coin free and one lucky customer even stands to win a diamond necklace worth Rs 1 lakh.

PCJ jewellers are offering a 0.5g gold coin for free on a purchase of Rs 30,000 and above.

Flipkart is also giving away a free diamond pendant on a purchase of above Rs 5,000 on select brands.

5. Snapdeal

Online marketplace Snapdeal is offering 20 per cent discount on gold coins and bars and up to 50 per cent off on gold and diamond jewellery.

The store is offering 20 per cent off on gold coins from brands like Ahaana, Augrav, Caratlane, Kataria Jewellers and Payalwala.

Customers can avail up to 5 per cent off on gold bars, 50 per cent off on silver coins and upto 50 per cent off on silver bars.

On precious gems and jewellery, there are up to 60 per cent discounts on earnings, pendants, rings and bracelets from brands like D'damas, Gili, Asmi, Bluestone and more.

6. Jewelsouk

Online jewellery marketplace Jewelsouk is offering its customers 50 per cent discounts on diamond earrings and a chance to win free diamond jewellery.

The store is also offering up to 65 per cent off on silver jewellery and minimum 20 per cent off on gold jewellery.

7. Paytm

Paytm hit gold when the e-wallet firm announced that it joined hands with MMTC-PAMP to launch 'Digital Gold' that will allow its users to buy and sell gold through the electronic platform.

With the help of Paytm wallet, users can purchase 24K 999.9 purity gold online and store it in MMTC-PAMP's secure vaults free of charge.

This Akshaya Tritiya you can get gold delivered at your doorstep in the form of minted coins. Users can also sell back the purchased gold online to MMTC-PAMP.

What's more is that consumers will be able to buy gold for as low as Re 1 using their Paytm wallets.