Amazon Prime Day is raining discounts: From iPhone 7 to Cannon DSLRs, here's what to look out for

E-commerce giant Amazon started its first Amazon Prime Day Sale in India on Monday. The sale went live in 13 countries including at 6:00 pm IST, with numerous deals, exclusive launches and cashback offers. The deals range from smartphones, Cannon DSLR cameras to clothing and TVs.

Though the sale began yesterday, the main deals start pouring in from July 11, with nearly 1,00,000 deals put up for the duration of 30 hours. Amazon is expected to launch a new deal every five minutes or so. However, it will be exclusively open for Amazon Prime members and the annual membership charge is Rs 499.

This will be first time the Seattle-based e-tailer has launched its Amazon Prime Day Sale in India. It has been going on in other countries for some time now, where it is referred to as 'Christmas in July'. The previous sales have been known for providing a vast range of products to buyers.

Here are the best offers so far and what you can look out for

Amazon is offering minimum 15 per cent discount on all iPhone 7 variants. The iPhone 7 32GB is priced at Rs 42,999 and the iPhone 7 128GB is priced at Rs 53,999.

Cannon 1300D, a good beginner camera is priced at Rs 21,990 with a discount of Rs 7,995.

Seagate's 1.5 TB hard disk will be available at Rs 4,099 with a massive discount of Rs 4,990.

Buyers can avail Rs 2,000 extra off of purchasing the 6GB/64GB variant of recently launched OnePlus 5 under exchange.

The discounted amount will be in the form of Amazon Pay Balance. Purchase of the smartphone will get the buyers Rs 250 discount on Marsboy portable speaker.

Smartphones of the Moto G5 family will also carry a discount of Rs 1000 in the Amazon Prime Day Sale. Honor 6X will have Rs 3,000 off and buyers will have exclusive access to Honor 8 Pro.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick will be available at Rs 2,999 after a discount of Rs 1,000. There will also be a cashback of Rs 499 as Amazon Pay Balance as well. For buyers looking for wearable technology, Amazon is offering minimum 40 per cent discount on Fitbit fitness trackers.

Brands like LG, Honor, FB, D'decor, GAP, Louis Philipe, Puma, Lotto, Woodland, Steve Madden, Swiss Military will feature in the Amazon Prime Day Sale with exclusive launches.

Ten buyers who purchase goods during the Amazon Prime Day Sale will get a couple-trip to Thailand by MakeMyTrip.

Apart from this, domestic air tickets booked from MakeMyTrip will come with a Rs 750 discount, movie tickets booked from BookMyShow will have a discount of Rs 200 and food order from Swiggy will have Rs 150 off on delivery.

Buyers using HDFC Bankcards for making purchases during the Amazon Prime Day Sale can also avail additional cashback up to 15 per cent.