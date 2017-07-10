First Amazon Prime Day Sale in India to begin shortly: Discounts, cashbacks and launches on offer

E-commerce giant Amazon is about to start its Amazon Prime Day Sale today in a few hours. The sale will go live in 13 countries including India at 6:00 pm IST, with numerous deals, exclusive launches and cashback offers.

While the sale will begin today, the main sale day is July 11, with nearly 1,00,000 deals put up for the duration of 30 hours. Also, it will be exclusively open for Amazon Prime members and the annual membership charge is Rs 499.

This will be first time the Seattle-based e-tailer has launched its Amazon Prime Day Sale in India. It has been going on in other countries for some time now, where it is referred to as Christmas in July. Amazon is expected to launch a new deal every five minutes or so. The previous sales have been known for providing a vast range of products to buyers.

What to look for

As a precursor to Amazon Prime Day Sale, Xiaomi Redmi 4 will be available at Rs 6,999 from 5:00 pm. There will be more to look up to once sale begins an hour later. Buyers can avail Rs 2,000 extra off of purchasing the 6GB/64GB variant of recently launched OnePlus 5 under exchange.

The discounted amount will be in the form of Amazon Pay Balance. Purchase of both variants of the smartphone will get the buyers Rs 250 discount on Marsboy portable speaker.

Smartphones of the Moto G5 family will also carry a discount of Rs 1000 in the Amazon Prime Day Sale. Honor 6X will have Rs 3,000 off and buyers will have exclusive access to Honor 8 Pro.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick will be available at Rs 2,999 after a discount of Rs 1,000. There will also be a cashback of Rs 499 as Amazon Pay Balance as well. For buyers looking for wearable technology, Amazon is offering minimum 40 per cent discount on Fitbit fitness trackers.

Brands like LG, Honor, FB, D'decor, GAP, Louis Philipe, Puma, Lotto, Woodland, Steve Madden, Swiss Military will feature in the Amazon Prime Day Sale with exclusive launches.

Ten buyers who purchase goods during the Amazon Prime Day Sale will get a couple trip to Thailand by MakeMyTrip. Apart from this, domestic air tickets booked from MakeMyTrip will come with a Rs 750 discount, movie tickets booked from BookMyShow will have a discount of Rs 200 and food order from Swiggy will have Rs 150 off on delivery.

Buyers using HDFC Bankcards for making purchases during the Amazon Prime Day Sale can also avail additional cashback up to 15 per cent.

