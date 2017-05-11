Flipkart Big 10 Sale: iPad 32GB at Rs 0.26, Fossil smartwatch at Rs 2.08; here's how Flipkart's Bid and Win made this possible

All thanks to Flipkart and its 'Bid and Win ' offer, three Flipkart buyers have cracked jackpot. One of them got an iPad 32GB worth Rs 28990 at Rs 0.26, another buyer got a Fossil Marshall Smartwatch worth Rs 18,995 at Rs 2.08 and the most recent winner got a Fossil ME3062 Analog Watch worth Rs 18,295 at Rs 3.34.

Flipkart Big 10 Sale is going to begin on May 14 and will go on till May 18. This sale will mark Flipkart's 10th anniversary in the Indian e-commerce industry. Apparels, home appliances, TVs and furniture will be on offer between 14th and 18th, while smartphones, electronics, and accessories will be available from 15th to 18th. While Flipkart has announced up to 90 per cent discount on some products, the Big 10 Sale also features a unique 'Bid and Win' offer which most buyers are unaware of.

Here's how the 'Bid and Win' offer works:

What is Flipkart Bid and Win offer?

Flipkart Bid and Win offer allows consumers to place bids on certain products. A customer with the lowest and most unique bidding amount will win that particular product. The winner can then buy the product at the same bidding price but on the condition that the product has to be purchased within 24 hours after the winner is announced.

How to claim products under Bid and Win offer?

Consumers need to be 18 years and above to participate in the Flipkart Bid and Win offer and must have a valid registered account on Flipkart. You have to enter the offer page by clicking on the widget which appears on the homepage of the website.

The bidding period is fixed between 12 a.m and 11:59 p.m till 18th May. Winners for each bid period will be announced after 12 hours of the end of the period, in the offer page on the website. Winners will also receive a confirmation email on their registered email address.

To win, the consumers have to place not only lowest bids but also unique ones. For example- For an iPad worth Rs 32,000, if four users bid separately and two of them are the same, they will be disqualified. Among the other two unique bids, the lowest one will win the bid.

Winners can redeem the offer through the link which will appear in their 'My Reward' section, after logging into their registered account, within 48 hours of the end of the Bid Period. The said link will lead to the product page from where winners can purchase the product at her/ his bid price. Winners must complete the purchase within 24 hours of the appearance of the said link in their My Rewards section, or surrender the offer.

Other offers on Flipkart Big 10 Sale

Other than the Bid and Win offer, the Flipkart Big 10 Sale has come up with up to 50% on mobile phones, 50-90% discounts on fashion, 20 to 60% off on TV's and appliances, up to 40% discount on electronics like tablets, cameras, laptops etc. Flipkart Big 10 Sale also offers up to 90% discount on furniture. There's a 10% instant discount for HDFC credit card users and 30% cashback to the consumers purchasing via PhonePe. 20 shoppers stand to win free trips to Kuala Lumpur, and those who purchase goods worth Rs. 2,000 will get MakeMyTrip Hotels gift card worth Rs. 2,500. Top 10 shoppers stand to win vouchers worth Rs 500 every hour on shopping of 3 items.