Flipkart selling Apple iPhone 6 for Rs 21,999 in Father's Day Offer

Clueless what to gift your father on his special day? Flipkart may have the answer to your woes. The e-commerce website is selling the 16GB variant of Apple iPhone 6 for Rs 21,999 under its Father's Day Special offer. You can get the phone for even less, Rs 15,000 less to be specific, if you buy it under Flipkart's exchange policy.

Buyers will have little choice, though, on the colour front as only the Space Grey colour variant is available under the Father's Day Offer.



Specifications



Launched in 2014, Apple iPhone 6 came with a 4.7-inch Retina display screen with a resolution of 750x1334 pixels. The phone comes equipped with A8 chipset and dual-core Typhoon processor clocked at 1.4GHz. Apple iPhone 6 is powered by a non-removable Li-Po 1810 mAh battery.



On the camera front, the Apple iPhone comes with a 8-megapixel rear camera capable of 1080p HD recording and 1.2-megapixel front snapper. The home button below the smartphone's screen houses a fingrerprint sensor useful for services like Apple Pay and locking it.



Other options available



However, those looking for something with a bigger internal storage can go for the 32GB variant of Apple iPhone 6 which has been priced at Rs 25,999. Buyers can also avail an extra discount of Rs 15,000 if they buy it under exchange.



Flipkart is also offering the 4-inch smartphone iPhone SE 32GB variant for Rs 21,999 and its 16GB variant for Rs 20,999 for all its colour variants. However, the offers are applicable only till stocks last.

