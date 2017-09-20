Flipkart vs Amazon: Who offers what in the biggest sale battle of the year?

The stage is set for the biggest sale battle of the year. For the next four days, two online giants-Flipkart and Amazon will engage in their fight to woo maximum customers to their platform. While Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale began yesterday midnight, its arch rival Amazon has also started off its Great Indian Festival sale for its prime customers today. For the rest of the customers, the sale will kick off from the midnight. Here's a sneak peek into the various deals offered by the two rivals across various categories

Smartphones:



Amazon:

Up to 40% off on mobile phones across brands like Apple, Samsung, Oneplus, Xiaomi, Moto, LG, SONY, Panasonic, Bose, JBL, HP, Dell, Canon is being offerd by Amazon. Also, it will launch Xiaomi's Mi Max 2 (32 GB), Mi Fitness Band, HP Sprocket Printer and various other brands from Samsung and Apple. Minimum 50% off is expected by Half-Price Electronics store on smartphones through this platform.

Flipkart:

While Flipkart has begun is grand festival sale, the smartphone users have to wait till tomorrow for the deals. If you had your eyes on Samsung's flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S7, you can get it here for just Rs 29,990 as against its launch price of Rs. 48,900. It also offers Huawei P9 at a whopping discount of Rs. Rs 20,000 from its price of Rs 39,999. You can also pick up the newly launched Xiaomi Mi A1 at Rs. 6,999 and Rs. 14,999 respectively. On the budget smartphones front, the discounts are offered to the tune of Rs 1000. It also promises great discount on iPhone, Oppo and Vivo smartphones as well.

Fashion:

Amazon is offering discounts ranging from 5% to 80% on its fashion range across brands like Puma, Adidas, United Colour of Benetton, Levis, Biba and Gap. On the other hand bags and backpacks are being offered at a discount of 25% to 65% by the e-tailer. Men's timewears from Citizen, Timex, Giorando have discount up to 70%.

Flipkart:

There is minimum 90% off on over 1 lakh festive sarees on its platform. Men's fashion too is loaded with discounts up to 60% from brands like Wrangler, Puma and UCB. There is up to 80% off brands like Ruosh, Nike, Crocs, Carlton London, Swiss Military, Lee, Pepe and Van Heusen . Accessiories too are available at attractive discount. You can have Fossil Briggs watches for Rs 3999 and Davidoff fragrances under Rs 1499

Large appliances:

Amazon

Big home appliances like washing machines, televisions, air conditioners and refrigerators are being offered at hefty discounts on Amazon. While you can save up to Rs 10,000 off on LG, Voltas & Carrier ACs, it is easy to save up to 35% on Washing Machines across brands like Samsung, BPL, IFB, Bosch & Haier. Great offers are also awaiting people willing to buy TVs. They can avail an off up to 40% on them. Chimneys from Hindware, Elica and Faber can be grabbed up to 60% off.

Flipkart:

Under its big billion day sale, Flipkart is offering flat Rs 60,000 off on Samsung 49-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV while Onida 43-inch FHD Smart TV can be bought at a discount of nearly Rs 7,000. LG TVs at up to 40% off . There are also exchange offers on sale of televisions for the first time. The front loading washing machines from IFB are also available under Rs 20,000.