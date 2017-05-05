Google Pixel, Pixel XL are available with Rs 13,000 cashback: Here's how you can avail it

Following an initially cold response after the launch of its flagship smartphone, Google is now offering a cashback of Rs 13,000 on its Pixel smartphones sold via offline retail stores across the country.

The cashback offer reportedly has been extended to customers who buy Pixel or Pixel XL making a cash payment. Buyers who use their debit or credit cards for purchase are also eligible for the offer.

The last day to avail the offer would be May 31. Google has also put out newspaper advertisements highlighting the cashback discount.

A report in Gadgets 360 highlihted that the cashback offer has been introduced in order to get rid of the unsold units of Pixel smartphones, without announcing an official price-cut.

The cashback will reach user's account within 90 days of purchase.

It further listed out the banks who are eligible for Pixel, Pixel XL cashback offer, which includes HDFC, Citibank, Axis Bank, ICICI, American Express, HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank, State Bank of India, Indusind Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, RBL, Yes Bank, and UBI.

Google's Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones were up for sale in October, last year.

The Pixel features a 5inch QHD AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 4 protection. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 64-bit chipset clocked at 2.15Ghz with 4GB RAM. Google claims to have added the best camera optics in the smartphone, featuring a 12.3 MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture with features such as HDR+, smartbust.

It can capture 4K videos and comes with video stabilization. There is an 8MP front facing camera. But the biggest highlight of Pixel is the inbuilt Google Assistant and the Google Duo app, which will be pre-installed on the device. Google is also offering unlimited storage cloud for high resolution images and even 4K videos captured by the Pixel. With the 2770 mAh battery onboard, it also supports quick charge too.

While the hardware specifications of both the Pixel smartphones are same, Pixel XL features a 5.5 inch display, along with a 3450 mAh battery. Both the devices will have aluminium unibody, polished glass combination and will be available in 32GB and 128GB storage capacities.

In Inida, the Google Pixel is priced at Rs 57,000 for 32GB and Rs 66,000 for 128GB. The elder sibling, Pixel XL, is priced at Rs 67,000 for 32GB and Rs 76,000 for 128GB.

