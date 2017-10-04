Here's what Amazon is offering on its second round of Great Indian Festival sale that starts today

Did you miss your chance to grab a good deal during the festive sales rolled out by Amazon and Flipkart? Do you think you should not have let the opportunity go and grabbed that enticing deal on the LED TV you have been meaning to buy for a long time? Fret not, because Amazon is rolling out its second round of its Great Indian Festival sale from today. The sale will continue till October 8. Needless to say, there are good deals on the usual suspects, like mobile phones, television, laptops, sports brands, and electronics. However, Amazon has rolled out hefty discounts on men and women's clothing as well.

To make your job of sifting through discount after discount, we have put together a couple of deals that are worth checking out:

1. Amazon is offering discounts upto Rs 20,000 on laptops, with Rs 15,000 off on exchange on select models. One can avail upto 29% off on laptops, while Prime members have special offers for them.

2. Multiple brands are offering no cost EMI on mobile phones. There are lucrative deals on iPhone, Xiaomi Redmi, OnePlus, Motorola, Nokia, Samsung with some brands even offering upto 38% off. There are upto 50% off on memory cards, while Vodafone is offering upto 60 gb data for free. Mobile accessories are available for upto 80% off.

3. There are hefty discounts on TVs as well. One can avail upto Rs 16,000 off with exchange and cashbacks. Amazon is also rolling out upto 44% off on certain models.

4. If you have a Citibank account, you could avail upto 10% off along with exchange offers on refrigerators and washing machines. Some models are being rolled out with 32% - 35% off, while some can be purchased on no cost EMIs.

5. There is a 40 - 70% off on men's clothing, with some brands pushing out items for minimum 50% off, while the clearance sale is letting customers purchase for as much as 80% off.

6. As for women's clothing, there is a sale of 40 - 80% off on ethnic wear, 40 - 70% off on western wear, 40 - 70% off on shoes, handbags and watches. There is 60 - 90% off on traditional jewellery, while there's 30 - 60% off on gold and diamond jewellery.

7. For home furnishings, there's upto 40 -60% off on select brands.

8. If you are shopping with Amazon Pay, you are eligible to get 15% back, while Citibank card holders are eligible for 10% cashback, after terms and conditions are applied.