Hrithik Roshan signs Rs 100 crore deal with health and wellness startup Cure.fit

Hritik Roshan has been signed as a brand ambassador by a health and wellness startup Cure.fit in a deal worth Rs 100 crore. The actor will be associated with the brand for five years.

The deal also includes the actor's equity stake in the company in lieu of cash investment, promotions and royalty from his personal brand HRX's specialised workout plan, according to a report in The Economic Times.

Cure.fit will soon be launched as a mobile app and according to the ET report, is expected to rake in Rs 250-crore annual business in the coming years.

In an emailed response to ET, Hritik Roshan said, "The idea behind this workout is to help people move better, faster and feel athletic by progressing gradually. Since its introduction the response to the HRX Workout (at Cult fitness centers) has been welcoming with an ever increasing roster of participants. We are delighted with this initial response and it also gives us great confidence to look at reaching out to newer markets and further the HRX vision through this partnership".

The report cited Mukesh Bansal, co-founder of CureFit, confirming Roshan's multi-fold involvement with the startup. "We will soon launch do-it-yourself format for the HRX workout and he (Roshan) will be promoting CureFit's philosophy of a healthy lifestyle," Bansal was quoted as saying.