Niki.ai releases Chatbot SDK for brands to access conversational commerce using AI

Niki.ai, India's leading Artificial Intelligence-fueled company released Software Development Kit (SDK) for businesses to sell smart with an AI. The SDK empowered the brands to enable conversational commerce on their mobile and web apps. Post the SDK integration, brands can offer multiple services, which are built on Niki.ai's custom Natural Language Processing and Machine Learning technologies, and add value for their consumers.

For the past 6 months, Niki.ai was working with selected brands on innovative products to deploy the SDK. Some of the successful SDK launches include HDFC Bank OnChat with HDFC Bank, Chat & Pay with Oxigen Wallet, Intex LFTY (which is a one stop shop solution for consumers on their device's left screen) with leading OEM Intex, among others; and the same is now available for every company.

Commenting on the release, Sachin Jaiswal, CEO, Niki.ai said, "We are making artificial intelligence accessible to everyone, i.e. Businesses and Consumers by providing a simple and easy to use chat interface to shop for products and services. Brand can sign up for the SDK by visiting resellers.niki.ai, and complete the integration in less than an hour of development effort within 10 lines of code."



