No GST impact on e-commerce sales: Flipkart, Amazon continue to shower discounts up to 80%

Even after the revolutionary rollout of the Goods and Services Tax Bill, the e-commerce sector is still offering huge discounts. Reason? The sector still remains unaffected by the new tax regime.

Non-GST compliant sellers, who will be delisted from these platforms, want to finish their stock as soon as they can. But as they say somebody's loss is somebody's gain, and here clearly, it's the consumer who is benefitting.

Here are the latest discounts on various e-commerce websites:

Clothes:

Flipkart is offering upto 80 per cent discount across various brands. The online retailer also launched its own brand of clothes recently under names Divastri and Metronaut, which is also on sale.

It's rival, Amazon is not far behind. The US-headquartered firm is offering lucrative deals across major brands like Levi's, Adidas and United Colors of Benetton.

The two major online portals are also offering attractive deals on bags and wrist watches as well.

Electronic Appliances:

As it was speculated that post-GST, the prices of electronic appliances will soar dramatically, but no, not in e-commerce world. While, Flipkart is offering up to 35 per cent off on large appliances like washing machines and vacuum cleaners, Amazon is offering up to 33 per cent off on air conditioners and refrigerators.

Furniture:

In case you want to buy that fancy sofa or a double bed, this would be the right time to do so. Flipkart is leaving no stone unturned to attract its customers, offering discount up to 81 per cent on sofa sets and other wooden furniture.

Another website, Pepperfry.com , is also offering good deals on furniture shopping. Pepperfry's ongoing 'Happy GST Sale' is offering up to 55 per cent off on most products, including beds, wardrobes and shoe racks.

Cameras:

The new tax regime levies 18 per cent tax on cameras, but online the prices are unaffected. Canon and Nikon cameras on Flipkart are available with up to 50 per cent discount.

So, if it is a huge piece of an attractive furniture you want to decorate your living room with or just a perfect pair of jeans from your favourite brand, online shopping may be the best option.

