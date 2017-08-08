Paytm Independence Day sale: Heavy discounts on iPhones, laptops, DSLR cameras

Paytm Mall launched its Independence Day sale from today with lucrative discounts across categories like smartphones, laptops, cameras, fashion, among others. The week-long sale will go on till August 15, offering cashbacks and discounts on merchandise across various categories.

Here's a look at some of the discounts Paytm Mall is offering under its Independence Day sale:

Apple iPhone

The 256 GB variant of Apple iPhone 7 Plus (Jet Black) is available at Rs 63,990 with a discount of 20 per cent, the 128 GB variant (Black) of the smartphone is available at Rs 69,250 with a discount of 16 per cent discount, and the 32 GB variant (Black) is available for 61,449 with a discount of 15 per cent.

Apple iPhone 7 (256 GB) is available between Rs 62,980 and Rs 63,990 depeding on the colour you choose. Similarly the 128 GB variant is available between Rs 58,500 and Rs 59,398 with discounts up to 16 per cent, and the 32 GB is available between Rs 49,199 and Rs 49,649.

Paytm Mall is also offering cashbacks under its Independence Day sale on all model of Apple iPhone.

Other smartphones

Google Pixel XL (128 GB) in Very Silver colour option is available at Rs 61,710 and in Quite Black at Rs 59,870 instead of Rs 76,000. The 32 GB variants of the same device are available at Rs 49,990 instead of Rs 67,000.

Google Pixel (128 GB, Very Silver) is available at Rs 52,295 instead of Rs 66,000 and the 32 GB variant is available at Rs 45,940 (Quite Black) with a discount of 19 per cent and Rs 43,240 (Very Silver) after discounting 24 per cent of the actual price.

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge (32 GB) is available at Rs 42,850 after a discount of 25 per cent, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S7 (32 GB) is available at Rs 39,300 instead of Rs 50,900.

Laptops

Laptops by Apple, Lenovo, HP, Dell, MSI, Asus and other brands have been offered with discounts up to 21 per cent discount.

Heavy cashbacks and discounts have been offered over various models of Apple MacBook. Certain models of Apple MacBook Pro have been offered with 10 per cent cashback, whereas some others offer Rs 15,000 cashback. Rs 10,000 cashback has been offered on several variants of Apple MacBook Air.

DSLR cameras

Canon EOS 1300D with zoom lens kit is available at Rs 35,500 after a discount of 15 per cent in this sale. Meanwhile, Nikon D3400 with zoom lens kit is available for Rs 42,099 with a discount of 11 per cent.

Paytm Mall is also offering 18 per cent cashback on DSLR cameras from leading manufacturers like Canon, Nikon, and Sony in the Independence Day Sale. Apart from this, up to 23 per cent discount is also being offered under this sale on some cameras.

