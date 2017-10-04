After electronics and appliances, Paytm Mall rolls out new sale for grocery essentials

It was only a matter of time before one of the e-commerce giants announced a sale catering only to groceries and daily need products. However the dynamics of such a sale would vastly be different from a sale on gadgets and appliances. Buyers will buy grocery items and daily need products irrespective of a sale or a slight surge. However, Paytm Mall has set out to tap that market as well.



After its first festive sale, Mera Cashback Sale, Paytm Mall has launched its Super Cashback Sale on all grocery essentials. The sale is live now and will continue till October 5th.

Paytm Mall customers would be eligible for Rs 2,500 cashback and free delivery if they purchase at least 10 daily need products. Moreover, from 3 pm - 8 pm every day, the site will offer certain products for 100% cashback, in other words, for free.

The Super Cashback Sale offers a range of products across categories such as food, home care, self care, baby care, nutrition products, makeup and laundry. There are hefty cashbacks on items ranging from chocolates, hand wash to nutrition products and health supplements.

There are upto 30% cashbacks on hair products, upto 50% on lipsticks, 20% - 40% on feminine care products, minimum 30% on men grooming products, upto 50% on oils and ghee, upto 60% on dry fruits, upto 35% on tea, coffee and other beverages, around 20% - 35% off on home care products, upto 40% on health supplements and upto 40% on pet care products across brands.



Although the festive sale was overpowered by Flipkart and Amazon this year, Paytm Mall might just break new ground with its new offering.