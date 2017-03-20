PepsiCo ropes in PV Sindhu as brand ambassador

Soft drink major PepsiCo has roped in Rio Olympic silver medalist PV Sindhu as brand ambassador for its sports drink Gatorade.

Gatorade India today announced that it has signed Sindhu as its brand ambassador and will unveil an all new SweatMore campaign featuring the shuttler in a digital film that shows the brand's close partnership with the athlete, the company said in a statement.

It also has plans to have Sindhu work with the Gatorade Sports Science Institute during the period of partnership to better understand her training and match-day nutrition, it added.

"We are delighted to welcome PV Sindhu into the PepsiCo India family. We believe that Gatorade is the perfect fuel for PV Sindhu and we are happy to partner with her," PepsiCo India VP Beverage Category Vipul Prakash said.

PV Sindhu said: "I am extremely honored to join the Gatorade family of athletes which consists of sporting legends across the world".

Sindhu, currently ranks amongst the top 10 shuttlers globally, became the first Indian woman to win an Olympic silver medal in 2016.

Launched in 2004 in India, Gatorade has become an integral part of the kitbags of many leading sportspersons such as Usain Bolt, Lionel Messi, Serena Williams and James Rodriguez.

It is the official sports drink of the Indian Cricket Team, UEFA Champions League, NBA, NHL, NFL, AVP, and PGA, Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, FC Barcelona and numerous other elite and professional organisations.