Pre-GST Sale: Amazon kicks off Smartphone Sale with heavy discounts on iPhones

Retailers, online and offline, looking to empty stocks before Goods and Service Tax (GST) rollout has translated into good deals for buyers. In line with this, Amazon started its Smartphone Sale today.

Buyers can avail discounts on smartphones, speakers, earphones, memory cards, laptops and more during the sale that will continue till June 21. Flagship smartphones from Apple, Moto, Lenovo and other brands are up for grabs with a downsized price tag in the Smartphone Sale.

The 32GB variant of Apple iPhone 7 , which was selling for Rs 60,000 on the Amazon website, is now available for Rs 42,999 during the sale. EMI options start from Rs 3,840.55 per month. Meanwhile, the 128GB variants in various colour options are available between Rs 52,989 and Rs 54,949 with discounts up to Rs 17,000. Additional discount of more than Rs 13,000 can be availed on buying the phone with exchange.

Amazon is selling 32GB Apple iPhone 6S in Gold, Space Gray and Silver for Rs 33,999 whereas the Rose Gold variant can be bought for Rs 37,299 after a discount of Rs 16,000. The exchange scheme for Apple iPhone 7 is also applicable for its younger sibling too.

The popular Apple iPhone 6 comes with a discount of Rs 5,700 in the Smartphone Sale. EMI options for the phone begin at Rs 2,232.84 per month. The 16 GB variant is available for Rs 26,999. Other variants of the phone are marked as out of stock.

Apple iPhone SE is available for Rs 19,999 (16GB) with a discount of Rs 19,001. The 32GB variant of the handset is priced at Rs 23,380, whereas the 64GB variant is available for Rs 27,490. EMI options start from Rs 1,786.26 per month.

The 64GB variants of outgoing flagships from OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T are available for Rs 26,999 and Rs 29,999 respectively. With OnePlus 5 set to launch later this week, these models will soon be off the shelves as their production has been discontinued already.

Amazon is also going to have a Wardrobe Refresh Sale from June 23 to June 25 for apparels and fashion products.

