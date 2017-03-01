SAIC likely to be first Chinese automaker to drive on Indian roads; hires former General Motors head

Major auto maker SAIC has been on a hiring spree as the company is all set to become the first Chinese firm to enter India's automobile sector.

According to media reports, SAIC hired Rajeev Chaba as its CEO. Chaba was a former head of General Motors in India. Seven other people have also been hired to lead the finance, human resources, purchase, IT and other relevent departments respectively.

The firm would soon acquire General Motors' Halol plant in Gujarat and might also use GM's sales network to sell its vehicles in India.

Confirming the development, a GM India spokesperson told PTI: "Discussions with SAIC on the sale of Halol are progressing well. The two parties will continue to work with Governments to secure the necessary approvals. We will share any progress at the appropriate time."

GM's Halol plant is adequate enough to make 110,000 cars in a time span of one year. SAIC is also in talks with Gujarat and Maharashtra's governments for a greenfield manufacturing unit which will involve fiscal incentives and facilatate a cost competitive manufacturing.

General Motors India manufactures models like Chevrolet Beat, Cruze and Tavera locally and imports models like Captiva and Chevrolet Trailblazer for the Indian market. It has two manufacturing plants at Halol and Talegaon in Maharashtra.

Last year, General Motors had announced to put on hold its planned USD 1 billion investment in India. It had also announced to review its future product plan for the country due to "unprecedented regulatory uncertainty" and change in customer preferences.



In 2015, the company had announced a turnaround plan for India entailing fresh investment of USD 1 billion and ceasing production at its Halol plant in Gujarat to consolidate manufacturing operations in Maharashtra.

On the other hand, the Chinese firm has presence in the international trade of automobile and critical parts. It also deals in investment, technical and service trade, training and consulting.

Mergers and acquisitions beyond a certain threshold requires approval from Competition Commission of India (CCI).

As SAIC has been gearing up fo its new project, it has also hired KPMG to conduct the market study. It has taken on-board EY to make a final decision related to its suppliers.

However, General Motors and SAIC are already in a joint venture in China under entity, SAIC General Motors CO. Ltd (SGM) and it could soon unveil a new production line for its feul-efficient SUVs in the first half of 2017.



