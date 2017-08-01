Samsung Independence Day sale: Up to Rs 20,000 off on Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge and more

Samsung has announced big discounts and cash back offers on its Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge smartphones under the Independence Day Sale. As a part of Samsung's sales, the company will offer an assured cash back of Rs 8,000 on the Galaxy S7 edge (both 64GB and 128GB variants).

Apart from this, there is an additional cash back of up to Rs 12,000 on the exchange of your old device. For Samsung customers who want to buy Galaxy S7, a cash back of Rs 4,000 and up to Rs 12,000 cash back on the exchange of their old smart phones have been guaranteed.

Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge are still considered to be Samsung's best smartphones. Under the Independence Day Sale, both the phones can be purchased in EMIs of up to 24 months.

Both these phones were launched in February last year at a price of Rs 48,900 and Rs 56,900 respectively.

The Independence Day Sale will be available at Samsung's both online and offline stores.