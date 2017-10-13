SBI, ICICI, HDFC bank card user? Here are the offers on smartphones, air tickets, jewellery

It is a good time for State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI and HDFC credit card and debit card users. The banks have tied up with different brands to provide various offers to its customers. These range from straight discount to cash back to EMI. The offers are across travel, fashion and home furnishings, and has participation of big brands like Yatra, Grofers, bigbasket.com, Urban Clap, Indigo, nearbuy, Shopperstop, Pantaloons & Emirates, W and Grabon.

For instance, if you want to make a purchase through Urban ladder and Home Town, you are entitled to 5% cashback on your SBI credi card. Similary, you get 10% cash back on purchasing through bigbasket.com.

If you fancy buying an Oppo phone or planning to upgrade your gadgets you can make use of the festive season and avail 5% cash back on SBI credit cards.

Various offers are also available on travel too. You can save up tp Rs 600 on booking a flight on Yatra while a flat discount of 15% is on your way if you choose to stay at an Airbnb outside India using your SBI cards. However, you need to book it before December 31.

You are also entitled to free meals on your travelling through Spicejet. The offer is valid on every Thursday till December 14, 2017. Then there are options to convert your purchase into flexible EMIs across stores like Bose, Lenovo, Nikon, Croma and Samsung with your SBI Cards.

Brands like HP, Hitachi and Sony also accept SBI card for converting the purchase into EMI of varying duration like 3,6 or 12 months. As per the information on SBI cards website, it doesn't require any document and processing fee. Moreover, there is a merchant discount available on some products for specific tenure of EMIs, as per the website.

With ICICI credit cards too you can get attractive discounts and cash backs. ICICI has tied up SOTC travel to provide Rs 3000 discount to its customers on international travel booking. A 5% cash back is for those making a domestic booking on Yatra. Moerover, you can get cashback of upto Rs 10000 on Apple products like MacBook, iPad using this card.

HDFC bank has on its list retailers like amazon, snapdeal, lifestyle, myntra and payzapp, Jet airways for cash discounts and reward points. A gold jewellery can be bought with 5% cash discount at Tanishq, Mia and Goldplus stores using HDFC credit card. A travel in economy and premium class of Jet airways using your HDFC credit card can save you 10-15% on the base fares. Your HDFC card can also fetch you discount while you shop through Flipkart in the run up to the Diwali.

However, offers across all cards have a minimum transaction limi. Before you go for them, check the same. Also the dates of the offers vary and the purchases need to be made within those dates to avail the offer