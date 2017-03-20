Xiaomi sets up its second manufacturing unit in India

After setting up its first manufacturing unit in India in August 2015, Xiaomi, is expanding aggressively and has now set up its second manufacturing facility. Owned and operated by partner Foxconn, this new manufacturing plant is also in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh and is dedicated for Xiaomi smartphones only. Both the plants combined give employment to 5000 people, out of which 90 per cent are women.

With this new plant, more than 95 per cent phones selling in India are made in India. The plants have a production capacity of manufacturing one phone per second.

Xiaomi entered the Indian market in July 2015 and announced its plan to set up a manufacturing unit in less than one year of operations with the facility going live in August 2015 and by March 2016, 75 per cent of the smartphones sold by Xiaomi in India were manufactured at the first plant.

Xiaomi has been customising its products for India market, both from hardware and software perspective. For instance, the MiUI is available in 13 Indian languages.



Being one of the fastest growing Chinese smartphone player in India, Xiaomi is the number one online brand and has about 30 per cent market share in online segment. According to IDC, Xiaomi has has acquired 10.7 per cent market share in Q4 2016, climbing to the number two position.