Spanish brand, Zara, starts its online shop in India today

Now, when Zara releases its new line of winter wear, you will not have to rush to the nearest mall, brave the crowd and stand in a long, unending serpentine queue to buy that brown leather jacket. You will be able to scour through their collections from the comforts of your home. Spanish fashion brand, Zara that has been giving sleepless nights to thousands of shopaholics with their new releases and sales every year have decided to go online. It is launching its online portal in India today, October 4th.

Although the online site already exists, it will now deliver items to your doorstep as well. In most major cities, like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and Hyderabad, at-home deliveries will take around 2 - 4 working days, while for the rest of the countries deliveries would be made from 5 - 8 days. One could get items delivered at their stores as well, which will take around 3 - 5 working days.

A delivery charge of Rs 290 will be levied on standard items; anything over Rs 4,000 will be delivered for free of charge.

For all these operations, Zara is working out of a warehouse in Haryana, not far from Delhi, and has employed 50 people to help with the work load.



The online portal would accept all major debit and credit cards, along with PayPal. In cases of change or returning purchased items, customers would get the option of returning the item through online means or they could go to their nearest Zara store within a period of 30 days.

According to a report in Mint , the Spanish fashion brand made profits of Rs 47.62 crore during the 2016-2017 period that saw a rise of 21% in sales in the same period. Their online portal is part of their expansion of offline-online integrated stores across the globe.

Zara's rival, H&M, also announced this September that they would go online next year.