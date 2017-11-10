23rd GST Council meet: Here's what got cheaper, and by how much

In the biggest GST rejig yet, the GST Council slashed tax rates on over 200 items, from chewing gum to chocolates, to beauty products, wigs and wrist watches, on Friday in a bid to provide relief to consumers and businesses amid economic slowdown.

In the 23rd GST Council meeting, as many as 178 items of daily use were moved from the higher tax bracket of 28 per cent to 18 per cent, while a uniform 5 per cent tax was prescribed for all restaurants, both air- conditioned and non-AC, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said after the GST Council meeting here.

Below is the list of recommendations made by the GST Council.

Pruning of 28% tax slab

a) GST rate cut from 28% to 18%

Wire, cables, insulated conductors, electrical insulators, electrical plugs, switches, sockets, fuses, relays, electrical connectors Electrical boards, panels, consoles, cabinets etc for electric control or distribution Particle/fibre boards and ply wood. Article of wood, wooden frame, paving block Furniture, mattress, bedding and similar furnishing Trunk, suitcase, vanity cases, brief cases, travelling bags and other hand bags, cases Detergents, washing and cleaning preparations Liquid or cream for washing the skin Shampoos; Hair cream, Hair dyes (natural, herbal or synthetic) and similar other goods; henna powder or paste, not mixed with any other ingredient; Pre-shave, shaving or after-shave preparations, personal deodorants, bath preparations, perfumery, cosmetic or toilet preparations, room deodorisers Perfumes and toilet waters Beauty or make-up preparations Fans, pumps, compressors Lamp and light fitting Primary cell and primary batteries Sanitary ware and parts thereof of all kind Articles of plastic, floor covering, baths, shower, sinks, washbasins, seats, sanitary ware of plastic Slabs of marbles and granite Goods of marble and granite such as tiles Ceramic tiles of all kinds Miscellaneous articles such as vacuum flasks, lighters, Wrist watches, clocks, watch movement, watch cases, straps, parts Article of apparel & clothing accessories of leather, guts, furskin, artificial fur and other articles such as saddlery and harness for any animal Articles of cutlery, stoves, cookers and similar non electric domestic appliances Razor and razor blades Multi-functional printers, cartridges Office or desk equipment Door, windows and frames of aluminium. Articles of plaster such as board, sheet, Articles of cement or concrete or stone and artificial stone, Articles of asphalt or slate, Articles of mica Ceramic flooring blocks, pipes, conduit, pipe fitting Wall paper and wall covering Glass of all kinds and articles thereof such as mirror, safety glass, sheets, glassware Electrical, electronic weighing machinery Fire extinguishers and fire extinguishing charge Fork lifts, lifting and handling equipment, Bull dozers, excavators, loaders, road rollers, Earth moving and levelling machinery, Escalators, Cooling towers, pressure vessels, reactors Crankshaft for sewing machine, tailor's dummies, bearing housings, gears and gearing; ball or roller screws; gaskets Electrical apparatus for radio and television broadcasting Sound recording or reproducing apparatus Signalling, safety or traffic control equipment for transports Physical exercise equipment, festival and carnival equipment, swings, shooting galleries, roundabouts, gymnastic and athletic equipment All musical instruments and their parts Artificial flowers, foliage and artificial fruits Explosive, anti-knocking preparation, fireworks Cocoa butter, fat, oil powder, Extract, essence ad concentrates of coffee, miscellaneous food preparations Chocolates, Chewing gum / bubble gum Malt extract and food preparations of flour, groats, meal, starch or malt extract Waffles and wafers coated with chocolate or containing chocolate Rubber tubes and miscellaneous articles of rubber Goggles, binoculars, telescope, Cinematographic cameras and projectors, image projector, Microscope, specified laboratory equipment, specified scientific equipment such as for meteorology, hydrology, oceanography, geology Solvent, thinners, hydraulic fluids, anti-freezing preparation

b) GST rate cut from 28% to 12%

Wet grinders consisting of stone as grinder Tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles Other changes of GST rates on goods:

Other changes in GST rates

a) GST rate cut from 18% to 12%

i. Condensed milk

ii. Refined sugar and sugar cubes

iii. Pasta

iv. Curry paste, mayonnaise and salad dressings, mixed condiments and mixed seasoning

v. Diabetic food

vi. Medicinal grade oxygen

vii. Printing ink

viii. Hand bags and shopping bags of jute and cotton

ix. Hats (knitted or crocheted)

x. Parts of specified agricultural, horticultural, forestry, harvesting or threshing machinery

xi. Specified parts of sewing machine

xii. Spectacles frames

xiii. Furniture wholly made of bamboo or cane

b) GST rate cut from 18% to 5%

i. Puffed rice chikki, peanut chikki, sesame chikki, revdi, tilrevdi, khaza, kazuali, groundnut sweets gatta, kuliya

ii. Flour of potatoes put up in unit container bearing a brand name

iii. Chutney powder

iv. Fly ash

v. Sulphur recovered in refining of crude

vi. Fly ash aggregate with 90% or more fly ash content

c) GST rate cut from 12% to 5%

i. Desiccated coconut

ii. Narrow woven fabric including cotton newar [with no refund of unutilised input tax credit]

iii. Idli, dosa batter

iv. Finished leather, chamois and composition leather

v. Coir cordage and ropes, jute twine, coir products

vi. Fishing net and fishing hooks

vii. Worn clothing

viii. Fly ash brick

d) GST rate cut from 5% to nil

i. Guar meal

ii. Hop cone (other than grounded, powdered or in pellet form)

iii. Certain dried vegetables such as sweet potatoes, maniac

iv. Unworked coconut shell

v. Fish frozen or dried (not put up in unit container bearing a brand name)

vi. Khandsari sugar

e) Miscellaneous

i. GST rates on aircraft engines from 28%/18% to 5%, aircraft tyres from 28% to 5% and aircraft seats from 28% to 5%.

ii. GST rate on bangles of lac/shellac from 3% GST rate to Nil.