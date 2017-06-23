Smart City Mission: 30 more smart cities announced, ten spots remain

On the occasion of second anniversary of the Smart City Mission, Union Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu announced 30 more cities to be included in the Smart City Mission. With this, total count of prospective Smart Cities rose to 90.

Announcing the next batch of 30 new #SmartCities, selected under 3rd round of #SmartCity Mission, taking total number of Smart cities to 90. pic.twitter.com/PSFhUcFiw0 - M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) June 23, 2017

This was the third round of city challenge under the Smart City Mission. The Urban Development Department will pump in Rs 57,393 crore in developing the newly chosen 30 cities.



30 new #SmartCities proposed to invest Rs.57,393 cr under smart city plans; 20 cities will contest for remaining 10 slots under the mission. pic.twitter.com/I2I15JI8ni - M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) June 23, 2017

Out of this amount, Rs 46,879 crore will be dedicated to developing core infrastructure in the areas demarcated by the denizens of the selected cities and Rs 10,514 crore for developing technology-based solutions for better governance, smooth service delivery and optimum utilisation of infrastructure.

The total budget of the Smart City project has now rose to almost Rs two lakh crore for 90 cities.



Twenty cities will compete in the fourth round of city challenge to secure the last 10 spots under the project.



These 20 cities are Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh, Biharsharif in Bihar, Diu in Daman and Diu, Silvassa in Dadra and Nager Haveli, Kavaratti in Lakshadweep, Navimumbai, Greater Mumbai and Amaravati in Maharashtra, Imphal in Manipur, Shillong in Meghalaya, Dindigul and Erode in Tamil Nadu, Bidhannagar, Durgapur and Haldia in West Bengal, and Meerut, Rai Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Saharanpur and Rampur in UP, Naidu mentioned.



Thiruvananthapuram from Kerala topped the list in the third round of city challenge, followed by Naya Raipur in Chhattisgarh and Rajkot in Gujarat.

Amaravati, the de facto capital of recently divided Andhra Pradesh, also made it to the list. Other capital cities in the list are Srinagar, Patna, Bengaluru, Gandhinagar, Shimla, Dehradun, Aizawl and Gangtok.



Jhansi, Allahabad and Aligarh from Uttar Pradesh, Jammu from Jammu and Kashmir, Karimnagar from recently formed Telangana are some of the cities on the list.



Along with them are Muzaffarpur from Bihar, Puducherry, Sagar and Satna from Madhya Pradesh, Karnal from Haryana, Tirupur, Tirunelveli, Thootukkudi and Tiruchirapalli in Tamil Nadu.



Pimpri Chinchwad from Maharashtra, Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, Pasighat from Arunanchal Pradesh and Dahod from Gujarat were also cleared in third round of Smart City Mission.



The Narendra Modi government launched its flagship urban development scheme on June 25, 2015 with the motive to develop 100 Indian cities as Smart Cities with advanced amenities and governance. The project is mostly to be planned and executed at municipal level, ensuring public participation.

Also watch:



