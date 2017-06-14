5 reasons why GST will be a headache for government

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) is a complete overhaul of the indirect tax regime in the country, and its rollout on July 1 remains a big challenge for the government. Even if the government successfully implements the GST on time, it will take a couple of years before the whole system falls into place and things get streamlined. Till then, the GST may remain a headache for the government primarily for these five reasons.

GST administration: Unlike what was expected earlier, the GST rate structure is very complex now, thanks to seven tax slabs - zero per cent, 0.25 per cent, 3 per cent, 5 per cent, 12 per cent, 18 per cent and 28 per cent. Additionally, there are different rates for compensation cess. Given the multiplicity of rates, not only companies and taxpayers will find compliance a big challenge, but it will also be a huge task for the 70,000-odd tax officials to administer the new tax regime, especially during the initial period.

Then there is the issue of division of control between the states and the Centre. The government has already worked out a complex system. It says 90 per cent of the entities with a turnover below Rs 1.5 crore will be controlled by the states and the rest will be under the Centre while 50 per cent of the entities with a turnover of Rs 1.5 crore or more will be controlled by the states and the rest by the Centre. However, this system may lead to tussles between the states and the Centre over the control of entities, especially in the borderline cases. A lot of procedural issues are also there, and if these issues are not addressed, they may lead to litigations.

ALSO READ: Centre proposes to defer e-way bill citing lack of software

Slowdown of business activities: The confusion that will prevail in the initial days is bound to impact businesses. Besides, the increased compliance cost and unavailability of input tax credit in the first couple of months will lead to a slowdown in business activities. Earlier, the economy was hit by demonetisation, and the transition issues under the GST will further dampen the business sentiments in the first few quarters.

Underprepared MSME sector: The micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector, which accounts for 40 per cent of exports and 37 per cent of manufacturing output, is not ready for the GST yet. Their failure to comply with the GST norms may not only squeeze their working capital but may also push them out of business. If this sector fails to adapt to the changes, it will hit the economy hard and the government, which is already facing problems regarding generating jobs, may come under more pressure as this segment employs over 135 million people.

ALSO READ: GST revised rates for 66 items: What are the major problems for traders?

Litigations galore: The way things stand now - multiple tax slabs, a complex system to avail input tax credits and uncertainty over anti-profiteering provisions - is likely to lead to several litigations. Our judiciary and tax tribunals are already choked with unresolved cases, and the GST implementation will further lead to a flurry of new cases.

Strain on government finances: One of the biggest challenges that the central government faces is compensating the states for the losses incurred due to GST implementation during the first five years. Although the government will levy compensation cess on the goods falling under the 28 per cent tax slab, it will certainly prove to be a big strain on the Centre's finances going forward.

Also watch:



