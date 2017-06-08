5,000 new jobs in Noida: Samsung to expand manufacturing unit

South Korean electronics behemoth Samsung will create 5,000 jobs in Noida, Uttar Pradesh with further expansion of its manufacturing unit in the city near the national capital.

Samsung has an existing factory in Noida where it produces smartphones and refrigerators. The company has acquired 35 acres of adjacent land to increase the scale of this production facility.

The expansion of the manufacturing cell will double Samsung's production capacity in Noida. The number of smartphones produced in the factory is expected to increase from 5 million units to 12 million units.

"The expansion of the plant on an additional 35 acres of land adjacent to the current facility will double the production capacity of both mobile phones and refrigerators...," Samsung said in a statement.

The company also said that the plan to expand its factory in Noida was in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make In India' campaign. "The investment reaffirms Samsung's commitment to Make- in-India and Make-for-India and to the state of Uttar Pradesh," a company statement said.

In fact, a report in the Economic Times said that Uttar Pradesh's new government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, had waived off the stamp duty on the lease of land for Samsung's project.

Here are the key points on Samsung's expansion plans in Noida:

The land Samsung has acquired for the expansion of its current facility in Noida Sector 81. This is adjacent to its existing manufacturing unit. The manufacturing unit produces smartphones and refrigerators. The production capacity will now double.

The expansion of the manufacturing unit will create 5,000 new jobs. This is a boost to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pre-election promise to create more jobs in the country.

The creation of new jobs also helps new chief minister Yogi Adityanath's image who has promised to turn around the future of Uttar Pradesh. The chief minister seems to have done his bit on making things smoother for Samsung to go ahead with the investment. "The investment proposal was recently approved by the UP government under its Mega Policy," Samsung said.