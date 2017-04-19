Vijay Mallya case: 60 wanted by India from UK but only 1 extradited

During British Prime Minister Theresa May's visit in November last year, the Indian government handed over a list of 60 most-wanted fugitives who are currently under UK's refuge. Vijay Mallya was one of the names in the list. It also includes the names of former cricket czar Lalit Modi and Islamic preacher Zakir Naik.

"We are working continuously to ensure that the guilty are punished and are not let off. The government is following all legal procedures to ensure that he is brought back; we will not spare him," said minister of state for finance Santosh Gangwar in a Mail Today report.

Gangwar goes on to say confirm that Mallya's bail was not an indication of any kind of liniency by the Indian government.

Indian authorities are trying their best to clip the wings of fugitives harbouring in other countries by issuing non-bailable warrants and seizing assets in the form of mutual funds, real estate and even bank accounts.

In case of Mallya, after three unsuccessful attempts, banks have finally managed to sell off Vijay Mallya's iconic villa in Goa . Actor-producer Sachin Joshi bought the 'house of good times' for Rs 73 crore. The sale was done through a private treaty.

"Britain has a long history of providing refuge to those fleeing political and religious persecution," said an official. India and Britain signed an extradition treaty in December 1993, but only one fugitive wanted by India has been extradited-Samirbhai Vinubhai Patel, who was sought in connection with the 2002 post-Godhra riots in Gujarat.

Liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya was arrested on Tuesday by the Scotland Yard in London. Mallya was taken to Westminster magistrates' court. The arrest comes after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's recent visit to UK. During his visit, Jaitley had personally appealed to UK PM Theresa May for Mallya's extradition.

Mallya was arrested in the loan default case after the order of Wensminster court. Last month, the British government certified India's request and sent it to a district judge for further action.

Vijay Mallya tweets "Usual Indian media hype. Extradition hearing in Court started today as expected."