67.5 lakh big buyers on taxman's list

The Income Tax Department has identified an additional 67.54 lakh potential non-filers who have carried out high value transactions in the financial year 2014-15 but did not file any return of income for the relevant assessment year which is 2015-16.

According to an official statement, "the Department would continue to pursue the non-filers vigorously till all the high potential non-filers are covered.'' The new list of "non-filers" has been thrown up following the fifth cycle of data matching carried out by the I-T Department. The information relating to the identified non-filers has been made available in the 'Compliance Module' on the e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department.

The information will be visible only to the specific PAN holder when they log into the efiling portal at https.//incometaxindiaefiling.go v.in. The PAN holder will be able to respond electronically and retain a copy of the submitted response for the record.

The Non-filers Monitoring System (NMS) was rolled out for identification of non-filers with potential tax liabilities. Data analytics carried out by the Systems Directorate of Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) identifies non-filers about whom specific information is available in the AIR, CIB and TDS/TCS databases. A senior official said Finance Minister Arun Jaitley wants the Income Tax Department to widen the country's tax base.

The finance minister is of the view that with greater compliance there would be scope for easing the burden on honest taxpayers.

WARNING ON ID SHARING

The Income Tax Department has also warned taxpayers against sharing their user ID and password with any unauthorised person, saying they too will be liable to face consequences for misuse of their confidential information.

In an advisory to taxpayers, the department's TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) Centralised Processing Cell (CPC) told assessees that their user ID and password are the most sensitive information, misuse of which can lead to tampering of confidential TDS-related information, your own sensitive data and deductee-related confidential information.

It further said that if a password is hacked or stolen, it can result in information security breach, leading to undesirable consequences, including privacy violations. The I-T Department has asked taxpayers to exercise caution in use of log-in credentials at TRACES, which should not be disclosed to any unintended or unauthorised individual.

If shared, the person using login credentials shall also be liable to consequences. TDS Reconciliation Analysis and Correction Enabling System (TRACES) helps easy filing of tax deducted at source (TDS) or tax collected at source (TCS) correction statements by deductors/collectors and related functionalities.

The taxman asked users to secure their password with at least eight characters in length and a combination of lower case, upper case, numeric and special characters. Do not write your password on notepads or the whiteboard at your desk, the department cautioned.

Keeping sensitive information such as passwords in e-mails, folders and files in the computer can be risky. If the e-mail or computer account is hacked, then the perpetrator could misuse the passwords, steal money from your bank accounts, misuse your email account or credit/debit card to access sensitive information from your machine, it said.





It has also asked users not to use the same password for different accounts. Using the same password for more than one account is similar to carrying one key that unlock your house, car, office and safety deposit box. One lost key could let a mischievous unauthorised user unlock all doors, the department warned.

It went on to advise against sharing log-in credentials as also using the login credentials of any person other than the authorised one appointed by the deductor for carrying out any activity on TRACES. You are requested to similarly treat Digital Signature Certificate with utmost security, as the user ID and password on TRACES, it said.

