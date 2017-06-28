7th Pay Commission: How the story of allowances unfolded over time

Around 50 central government employees can breathe easy for the federal Cabinet has approved the reformed the allowance structure under Seventh Central Pay Commission. The government staff was awaiting this since the Empowered Committee of Secretaries (E-CoS) handed over the proposals in this regard to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on June 1.



While further details are still coming in, here's a look at how the story of allowances awarded by the 7th Pay Commission played out in time:



June 29, 2016: Cabinet approves recommendations over pay and pension suggested by the 7th Pay Commission led by Justice AK Mathur, but holds its decision over allowances. The pay panel had suggested a great many changes in the allowance structure which were not taken kindly by the central government employees.



The pay panel suggested abolishing 52 allowances out of a total of 196 allowances and subsuming 36 others under other allowances. The pay panel also recommended slashing House Rent Allowances from 30 per cent, 20 per cent and 10 per cent for Class X, Y and Z cities respectively to 24 per cent, 16 per cent and 8 per cent. The Cabinet forms Committee on Allowances under Finance Minister Ashok Lavasa to look into the recommendations by 7th Pay Commission before approving them.



April 24, 2017: The Committee on Allowances submits its report to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley after missing a previous deadline in February. The Lavasa Committee invited and factored in representations from various government departments and government agencies in its report. The report was examined by Department of Expenditure before sending it to Empowered Committee of Secretaries.



May 3, 2017: Cabinet modified 7th Pay Commission recommendations on pay and pension benefits of defence forces.



June 1, 2017: The Empowered Committee of Secretaries (E-CoS) formed to screen the Lavasa Committee's review report on allowances for central government employees under the 7th Pay Commission finalise the proposals in this regard for the Cabinet to consider. These proposals are handed over to Finance Minister Jaitley on the same day.



June 28, 2017: The Union Cabinet takes up the recommendations for reforms in allowance structures and approves it. The topic was not included in the Cabinet agenda for three weeks as either Jaitley or Modi was unavailable for meeting.