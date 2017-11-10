7th Pay Commission: Central government employees on 3-day dharna over delayed minimum pay hike

Several trade unions have convened to stage a three-day strike in front of the Parliament to show their discontent over the delay in implementing the increase in minimum salaries of central government employees under the 7th Pay Commission. Employee unions are also miffed over no action being taken against their 12-point charter to the government covering minimum salary, social security and more.

Central government employees have been insisting on increasing minimum salary under the pay panel from Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000. The 7th Pay Commission had recommended a fitment factor of 2.57, which took the minimum wages of union government staff from Rs 7,000 to Rs 18,000. Employee groups have been calling for the fitment factor to be increased to 3.68.

The central trade unions that have called the three-day dharna include All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), Self Employed Women's Association (SEWA), Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), and United Trade Union Congress (UTUC), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF), according to a Times Now report.

The government implemented the changes suggested by the 7th Pay Commission regarding pay and pension back in June 2016, whereas the modifications in the allowance structure for central government employees were brought into effect from July earlier this year.

The protesting central trade unions will now be looking up to the National Anomaly Committee (NAC) for resolving their qualms over minimum salaries. The NAC was formed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to resolve anomalies in pay structure under the 7th Pay Commission and suggest remedies.

The NAC was expected to look into the matter of minimum pay hike back in October, but could not as Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh election were declared, according to reports. Now the central government employees are expecting the next development in this direction to come in January after poll results are declared in these two states.

As per reports, government is likely to increase the fitment factor from 2.57 to 3, taking the fitment factor from the present Rs 18,000 to Rs 21,000. A concrete decision might come in the month of April next year.