7th Pay Commission: Key meet today to finalise central govt employees' allowances

The suspense over the new allowance structure will be over today when the Empowered Committee of Secretaries (E-CoS) convenes today to screen the suggested modifications. The agenda of the meeting will be to decide on the review report submitted by Committee on Allowances led by Finance Secretary Ashok Lavasa.

Cabinet Secretary had assured last week that E-CoS will discuss the Lavasa Commitee report positively on June 1 . It will be handed over to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley later, who will present it before the Union Cabinet. The Lavasa Committee recommendations are about the changes in allowance structure of central government employees proposed by the 7th Central Pay Commission.

One of the crucial topics to be taken up during this meeting will be House Rent Allowance (HRA). The Commission has suggested that the HRA rates should be cut down to 24 per cent, 16 per cent and 8 per cent according to the pay and position of the employees. It had also advised to revise HRA rates 27 per cent, 18 per cent and 9 per cent when DA crosses 50 per cent, and further increase it to 30 per cent, 20 per cent and 10 per cent if DA goes beyond 100 per cent.

The central government employees are demanding that HRA be paid to at 30 per cent, 20 per cent and 10 per cent of their basic pay. "HRA rates have never been decreased by any of the previous pay commissions if they have not been increased," noted a central government employee union official.

The Pay Commission had suggested that the out of a total 196 allowances, 52 should be done away with entirely. Additionally, the Commission called for 36 allowances to be subsumed under other existing allowances. The Cabinet had thus decided to have the extensive changes pertaining to allowances suggested by the pay panel reviewed by the Committee on Allowance before implementation.

The central government employees are getting their allowances on older rates, as the new rates are yet to be finalised and implemented. The E-CoS meeting today is also expected to look into payment of arrears on reformed allowance rates.

