7th Pay Commission LIVE: Good news for 47 lakh govt employees as PM Modi's cabinet clears HRA, allownces

The year-long wait is over for 50 lakh central government employees as the Union Cabinet approved recommendations of the Seventh Central Pay Commission on allowances, reported news agency ANI quoting sources.

It has been four weeks since the Empowered Committee of Secretaries handed over its proposals regarding allowances awarded by the 7th Pay Commission to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who was to present them before the Cabinet for approval. It has not been possible due to either him or Prime Minister Narendra Modi being on frequent foreign visits during the last month.



Here are updates on Cabinet decision on 7th Pay Commission and changes in allowance structure:





7:25 PM: The recommendations of Pay Commission regarding central government employees have been approved and improved upon, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley while addresing a press conference after the Cabinet meeting





6:58 PM: The Union Cabinet may is expected to approve higher allowance rates to compensate for the wait central government employees had to go through





6:49 PM: With PM Narendra Modi heading the Cabinet meeting after returning from his three-nation visit, a lot of important decisions are expected. But central government employees are all ears for news on 7th Pay Commission awards on allowances only





6:33 PM: Cabinet approves recommendations of 7th Pay Commission on allowances, ANI quotes sources





6:15 PM: Cabinet briefing took take place today evening at 6:15 PM at PIB Conference Hall, Shastri Bhawan tweeted Frank Noronha (Principal Spokesperson, Government of India & Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau)



