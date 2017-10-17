7th Pay Commission: Tamil Nadu government staff to lose on 21 months of arrears

Government of Tamil Nadu employees received promise to a hike in their salaries last week after the state Cabinet approved the recommendations under the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC). However, the changes to this end will be implemented from October 1, 2017, which would mean losing arrears for 21 months which the state government employees were expecting.

While accepting the recommendations by the 7th Pay Commission, the Tamil Nadu Cabinet under Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami did not agree to enact the changes from a retrospective date. The government employees in Tamil Nadu, however, were expecting that the pay panel recommendations will be put into effect from January 1, 2016. The step will deprive the state government employees of arrears for 21 months.

Tamil Nadu government employees had been protesting against delay in implementing provisions under the 7th Pay Commission, which ended after the Madras High Court ordered a stay on their agitations. One of their demands included implementing changes under 7th Pay Commission from a retrospective date.

Going by the changes that the Cabinet has approved will mean an increase of 20 per cent in the salaries of government employees and teachers . The pay hike will affect around 10 lakh state government employees and pensioners.

Meanwhile, Opposition leader in Tamil Nadu and DMK working president MK Stalin had pointed out such anomalies in implementation of 7th Pay Commission recommendations. The state government employees and teachers will not get 21 months' arrears or Rs 21,000 minimum salary as announced by the Centre under the pay panel, he had said.