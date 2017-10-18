7th Pay Commission update: Rajasthan govt implements recommendations, employees to get revised salary from October

Giving a Diwali bonanza to over 12 lakh state employees, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Tuesday announced to implement the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. The state government employees will get the revised salary from the month of October. Rajasthan Chief Minister Raje in a statement said that she had promised to implement the pay commission's recommendation in the 2017-18 budget and was happy to implement it from October. She further said that a panel had been authorised to examine cases of salary discrepancies, allowances and arrears. "The state government considers its employees the backbone of governance and was sensitive towards their welfare," the statement said.

Rajasthan is the latest entrant in the league of states that have announced to implement the recommendations made by 7th Pay Commission. States such as Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Tripura, Tamil Nadu and Goa have already announced their decisions.

Earlier this month, the Tamil Nadu state Cabinet consented to implement the recommendations of Pay Commission. After the implementation of the decision, salaries for state government employees and teachers will reportedly increase by 20 per cent. This move will benefit more than 10 lakh government employees and pensioners in the state. However, the revised salary will be effective from October 1, 2017, which would mean losing arrears for 21 months which the state government employees were expecting. While accepting the recommendations by the 7th Pay Commission, the Tamil Nadu Cabinet under Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami did not agree to enact the changes from a retrospective date. The government employees in Tamil Nadu were expecting that the pay panel recommendations will be put into effect from January 1, 2016.

Tamil Nadu state government employees' expectations were somewhat justifiable as many state governments and even the central government had approved the pay commission's recommendation from the back date. Recently, the Union cabinet cleared revised pay scales for about 7.58 lakh teachers and academic staff of higher educational institutions following the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission. In a press statement, the central government said that the approved pay scales would be applicable from January 2016.