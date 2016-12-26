Here's a digital payment method for those facing trouble with e-wallets

Cashless transactions with use of digital payments like e-wallets have been on the rise post-demonetisation.

But the mobile wallet company Paytm recently featured in the news for technical glitches and customer's duping the wallet company to the tune of Rs 6 lakhs.

However, another player in cashless solutions has seen transactions that have jumped from 3,000-odd a day to over 48,000 as of December.

Introduced by the Government earlier this year, Unified Payment Interface (UPI) promises universal electronic transactions leading to a cashless society.

Here is what you need to know about UPI:

What is UPI?

The Unified Payment Interface (UPI), brainchild of former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan, is an app-based system to make cashless transactions.

The app functions on the same infrastructure as the Immediate Payment Services (IMPS) that you can use on your smartphones.

All you need to do is register for UPI with your bank and a unique 'virtual address' will be created which will be mapped with your smartphone.

The app will then allow users to pay for transactions as low as Rs 50 and go all the way up to Rs 1 lakh.

These payments can be made between friends, to merchants, remittances, bill payments and even to delivery boys to pay for cash on delivery of products.



What are its advantages?

The key strengths of the UPI are simplicity, speed and low cost.

A key feature of the UPI is that it allows customers to pay from their bank accounts to merchants, both online and offline.

It eliminates the requirement of card details, IFSC codes or netbanking ID and passwords for a transaction, thereby making it simpler.

It could popularise digital banking and facilitate easier banking services eliminating time consuming trips to the banks or branch offices.

How safe is it?

Meera Sanyal believes UPI is more secure than e-wallets as it's based on the IMPS platform developed by RBI/NPCI and uses double factor authentication.

No transaction can happen if the mobile phone pin does not match with the user's virtual address. Since the UPI only requires the customer to provide virtual address it also decreases the chances of an external theft, phishing, risk scoring.

Is it the same as e-wallets such as Paytm, Free Charge?

Even though both UPI and e-wallet companies are built for cashless transactions, there are some differences. E-wallet companies like MobiKwik, Freecharge and PayTM offer more services than UPI, such as booking movie tickets, cash pick-up and micro credit facilities. But, unlike UPI, an e-wallet company needs users' financial details such as credit or debit card number.

