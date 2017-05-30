A senior citizen on a wheelchair arrested for smuggling Rs 93 lakh worth gold bars

A senior citizen, along with another man, was arrested by customs officials on Sunday for trying to smuggle gold bars from Dubai at the IGI airport.

The gold bars, which were found concealed in the senior citizen's shorts, weighed 3.5 kgs and were worth Rs 93 lakhs, reported Times of India.

After uncovering the smuggled bars from the 63-year-old, the customs officials arrested another passenger on the same flight who acted a cover for the senior citizen.

Govind Garg, Deputy commissioner of Customs, said that accused hailed from Puducherry. He requested for a wheelchair, after landing from Dubai, to get past the green channel.

The commissioner said that he was stopped for inspection and investigators discovered the gold bars hidden in small pockets inside his shorts.

"He had removed the elastic band and tied it tightly around his waist so that the shorts would be able to hold the weight of the gold," said Garg.

The total value of the seized bars were Rs 92.87 lakh.



