Want to link your Aadhaar and SBI bank account? Here's how you can before December 31

It seems that country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) is serious about making its customers adhere to the deadline for linking their Aadhaar with their bank accounts. In its latest tweet it said, "Avail benefits of the Digital Life. Simply link your Aadhaar number with your bank account. In terms of amended PML rules dated 1st June 2017, all existing customers are requested to submit Aadhaar number by 31st December 2017, failing which the account shall cease to be operational till the time Aadhaar number is submitted."

While the issue of sending such messages by banks and mobile service providers has been taken up in the court, the fact remains that one has to link Aadhaar with bank account by December 31. The SBI in its tweet also mentioned various channels through which one can link 12-digit Aadhaar with bank account. If you are a SBI customer and haven't done it so, you still have around 40 days time to do it. Here's how you could do it.



Linking via Internet Banking portal

You can easily link your Aadhaar with bank account through internet banking; here's how

Log into www.onlinesbi.com

Go to My accounts on the left hand side of the screen and access the link

The link will take you to screen where you have to select the account number and input the Aadhaar number and click on Submit.

The last 2 digits of registered mobile number (non-editable) will be displayed to the customer.

Status of mapping will be advised to the Customer's registered mobile number.

Via ATM Channel

Here are steps you need to follow to seed your Aadhaar with bank account through an ATM

Go to any SBI ATMs and swipe the ATM card for PIN.

Select the menu 'Service - Registrations'

Go to Aadhaar Registration (or Inquiry as per your need)

Select the type of account you hold and thereafter key in your Aadhaar number.

Via SMS



SMS is another easy way to connect your Aadhaar and bank account.

First, make sure your mobile number is registered with SBI to avail this facility

Send SMS to 567676 in the following format UID(space)Aadhaar number(space)Account number.

Thereafter, you will receive an SMS confirmation of the seeding request.

Once Aadhaar number will be verified by the bank with UIDAI, it will be linked

In case it fails verification, SMS will be sent to you to contact any SBI branch along with Aadhaar number or e-Aadhaar.



Via a branch visit

Carry a copy of your Aadhaar number or e-Aadhaar to any SBI branch

Also accompany a letter of request for linking Aadhaar with bank account

After necessary verification, the linking will be done by the branch.

An SMS will be sent to your registered mobile number regarding the status of the seeding.