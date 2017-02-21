Soon, send and receive money without a bank account

Aadhaar cards can soon be used by those individuals who don't even have bank accounts to send and receive money.

This will be possible after IndiaPost opens its payments bank shortly. Over 112 crore Indians will be able to send and receive money on the basis of Aadhar number.

The bank will cover at least 650 districts in the initial stage, according to a report in The Economic Times.

IndiaPost CEO AP Singh told ET they would bring out a solution to make Aadhaar a payment address, which will work with or without a bank account.

UIDAI had successfully run a pilot project for the same with five banks including the State Bank of India, but plans could not be taken ahead.

Around 40 crore bank accounts are linked with Aadhaar. Every month, about two crore people are linking their accounts with the unique number.

Private telco Bharti Airtel has already opened its payment bank. The bank is offering interest at 7 percent per annum.

Payment banks can't offer loans but can raise deposits of up to Rs 1 lakh, and pay interest on these balances just like a savings bank account does.

The banks can enable transfers and remittances through a mobile phone.

These banks can offer services such as automatic payments of bills, and purchases in cashless, chequeless transactions through a phone. Debit cards and ATM cards usable on ATM networks of these banks are also available.