Aadhar-PAN linking: Will the government make PAN Card permanently invalid?

Many tax payers linked their Aadhar Card with the PAN Card in the month of June after the government's decision that it would be mandatory to link the two to file income tax returns. June 30th was considered the last day to link Aadhar with PAN. This caused panic among a lot of people, as they could not do so because the online portal was extremely slow due to high traffic. There was confusion what would happen to PAN Cards that were not linked to Aadhar after June 30. The deadline has now passed.

But, tax payers who have not yet linked their PAN Card can take a sigh of relief as there is still time to do so. In fact, the government has now issued a one-page form to allow tax payers to manually link their Aadhar with PAN. The online and SMS option of linking Aadhar with PAN also continues. But, considering the government's relentless effort to link Aadhar with PAN, it can set a deadline for linking Aadhar with PAN, after which the PAN Card can become permanently invalid.

The issue of linking PAN with Aadhar has been a confusing one. After June 30th, tax payers who have both Aadhar and PAN Card will not be able to file their tax returns without linking the two cards. So, those tax payers who have not linked the two cards, need to do it right away.

While most people in India have an Aadhar card, there are some who don't. The issue of Aadhar, a unique id based on biometric data, has been a controversial one, with many civil rights activists raising security concerns. The matter was debated in the Supreme Court too. The court has offered a "partial stay" offering a relief window to those without Aadhar. A closure on this front will come once the debate on Aadhar violating right to privacy sees a resolution. The PAN Card of individuals with no Aadhar will not be invalid until then, unless the government makes any announcement setting a deadline for all tax payers to link Aadhar with PAN.

What's the new form?

Those who want to link their Aadhar with PAN, can do it using a one-page form. An individual has to mention PAN and Aadhaar numbers and give a signed declaration that the Aadhaar number provided in the application form has "not been provided" by them for the purpose of linking it with "any other PAN". They will also have to undertake a declaration stating they have "not been allotted any other PAN than the one mentioned" on the form.

How to link Aadhar with PAN online?