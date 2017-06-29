Don't worry! Aadhar-PAN linking may be possible after July 1 too

Many taxpayers are worried about losing their permanent account number (PAN) to a government ruling. The government has ordered taxpayers to link their Aadhar number with their PAN, and this has people worried.



The move is intended to check tax evasion through multiple pan cards by linking them to respective unique 12-digit identification number of taxpayers. By far 2.07 crore have already linked their PAN to Aadhar. But there remains a lot more left and only one day to go for the linking.





But people still have more time on their hands to link their Aadhar and PAN than they think.





Sub-section (2) of Section 13 AA under Income Tax Act states, "Every person who has been allotted permanent account number as on the 1st day of July, 2017, and who is eligible to obtain Aadhaar number, shall intimate his Aadhaar number to such authority in such form and manner as may be prescribed, on or before a date to be notified by the Central Government in the Official Gazette.





Provided that in case of failure to intimate the Aadhaar number, the permanent account number allotted to the person shall be deemed to be invalid and the other provisions of this Act shall apply, as if the person had not applied for allotment of permanent account number."





It is clear from the statement that date 'on or before' which Aadhar and PAN have to be linked will be notified in the Official Gazette by the Central Government. It however states that Aadhar has to be mandatorily mentioned in the application for a new PAN and in the return of income.





With the Central Government yet to declare a definite deadline for linking Aadhar and PAN, it is safe to say that there is still time for taxpayers.





Meanwhile a PTI report quoting a senior Income Tax Department official stated that people who are not able to link their Aadhaar and Permanent Account Number (PAN) by July 1, will have the option to mention the UIDAI-provided number in the e-ITR and this will be considered a valid linking of the two unique numbers. "It has been made abundantly clear that no PAN, which is not linked to Aadhaar, will be cancelled from July 1. However, any person who wants to e-file their ITRs will either have to have an Aadhaar number or the enrolment id to be mentioned in their ITR or prior link it over the e-filing portal of the department," a senior I-T official said "If Aadhaar credentials are not linked with PAN or mentioned in the ITR, then such a person will not be able to e-file," the official added. E-filing of ITR is mandatory for all individuals except whose income is less than Rs 5 lakh per annum and those who are above 80 years of age.







However, the task should ideally be completed well before the stipulated time period draws to a close because huge influx of visitors at the income tax website is likely to cause troubles in the process. Here is how you can do it





Enter log-in ID, password and date of birth to log in. After getting in, go to your profile setting which has the option of linking your Aadhaar Card.

Generally, a pop-up window appears, prompting you to link your PAN card with Aadhaar card. Check if the details such as name, date of birth and gender appearing on screen match with those on your Aadhaar card.





Then put in your Aadhaar card number and click on the 'link now' button. If details on both the cards match, your card will be linked instantly.

