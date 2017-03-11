AAP's performance will have bearings on its prospects in MCD polls: Leaders

The AAP's performance in Punjab and Goa may have bearings on its prospects in the upcoming civic polls in the national capital, party leaders said.

AAP leaders said they were upbeat about the party's performance in Punjab and Goa, and a positive result would have given filip to the organisation in the crucial MCD polls scheduled next month.

"Poor performance in the state is bound to dampen the party workers' spirit. We were expecting that the results in Punjab will give a shot in arm to the organisation in the MCD polls," a Delhi AAP vice president said, requesting anonymity.

During his poll campaign and rallies, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal would claim that the AAP would sweep polls in Punjab and Goa. On the contrary, the party could not even open its account in Goa, with its chief ministerial candidate Elvis Gomes coming a distant fourth from Cuncolim.

In Punjab, the AAP won 20 seats and emerged as the principal opposition party.

Speaking to reporters, senior AAP leader Kumar Vishwas said "A defeat does impact the enthusiasm of the volunteers, but the challenge for the party leadership is to keep them intact and prepare for the next win."

He said, in the upcoming MCD polls, the party intends to hard-sell work done by the Kejriwal government in different fields.

"In MCD polls, we will go to people showcasing the good work done by the Delhi government in the field of health, education, electricity and water. We will win the MCD polls," Vishwas said, exuding confidence about the party's performance in the civic body elections.

After scripting a spectacular victory in the 2015 Delhi Assembly polls, the AAP is now aiming to wrest the BJP controlled MCDs. In the MCD bypoll last year, the AAP could only win 5 of 13 seats.