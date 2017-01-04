AAP govt sends file on DTC bus fare cuts to LG for approval

The Delhi government has sent to Lt Governor Anil Baijal a file pertaining to reduction in fares of DTC and cluster buses by 75 per cent for approval.

Last month, Baijal's predecessor Najeeb Jung had suggested the AAP government to reduce fares of DTC and cluster buses for one month to encourage people to use public transport and shun use of private vehicles in a bid to bring down the rising air pollution in the national capital.

"We have sent the file to Lt Governor for his approval. We hope that LG will give his nod in a day or two. Government is slashing fares to cut down the pollution level," Delhi Transport Minister Satyendra Jain said.



ALSO READ: Six things taxpayers expect from Budget 2017



As per the proposal, there will be a flat fare of Rs 5 in all non-air-conditioned DTC and cluster buses and Rs 10 in all air-conditioned buses for a month.

This is being done on a trial basis.

At present, a ride in an AC bus can cost anywhere between Rs 10 to 25 while in non-AC buses Rs 5 to Rs 15.

According to sources, some officers had raised objections on the government's proposal, saying the move may cause financial loss to the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

A senior government official said DTC is already incurring losses, and reduction in fares will not have a big impact on its financial condition.

ALSO READ: Budget 2017 may spring sweet surprises for startups



The reduction in fares of DTC and cluster bus was scheduled to come into effect from January 1. However, it was delayed as the government had sought comments from various departments on the proposal.



