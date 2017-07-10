AAP govt's City Taxi scheme may ban Ola, Uber pool in New Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party's City Taxi Scheme, 2017 in the national capital may lead to a ban on shared rides provided by cab aggregators in the city.

The Delhi Government scheme is being sketched out by senior government officials and after its finalisation, Kejriwal government will notify the speculations, reported PTI, quoting a source in the AAP government.

"The scheme, which is a regulatory framework for cab services in the city, will ban shared cab rides as it is not compatible with the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988," said the source.

The cab aggregators operate with contract carriage permits that allow point-to-point transportation with no stopovers between the origin and final destination of a ride.

In contrast to this, the stage carriage permit, given for public service buses, allows picking up and dropping passengers at different stops on a given route.

The Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, has no provision to allow shared rides by cabs operating under contract carriage permits. Such rides cannot be allowed unless there is a suitable amendment to the Act," added the source.

