AAP MLA gives LIVE demonstration on rigging EVMs in Delhi Assembly

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj on Tuesday gave in-camera demonstration on how EVMs can be rigged in the Delhi Assembly.

The move is widely seen as an effort to deflect attention from the ongoing bribe controversy surrounding Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal.

Earlier, Delhi's sacked Water Minister Kapil Mishra had made a shocking revelation claiming that he saw Health Minister Satyendar Jain handing Rs 2 crore in cash to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Aam Aadmi Party, which has been under attack over the charges of corruption, raised the issue of tampering of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the special session of the Delhi Assembly.

AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj, who is an engineer, was assigned the task to gather proof against electronic voting machine (EVM) tampering.

During the demonstration, AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj used 'secret codes' to show how EVMs can be 'manipulated'. The MLA even claimed that the motherboard of EVMs can be tampered with in 90 seconds.

To gather support, the Aam Aadmi Party had also invited Trinamool Congress (TMC), Janata Dal(U), Samajwadi Party and CPI (M) to be present at the Speaker's gallery.

Following the demonstration, AAP will present the evidence to the Election Commission to further investigate the matter.

While sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra continues with his tirade against Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Chief Minister took to Twitter on Monday and said "truth will prevail".

He followed it up with another tweet today morning, saying that "a huge conspiracy against nation will be exposed by Saurabh Bhardwaj in the Assembly today. Do listen. Satyamev Jayate".

Aam Aadmi Party claimed that the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were specially created for today's demo.